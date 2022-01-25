Is LYFT ready for a rebound?

Covered Calls, Options, Pandemic
by Jay Soloff

The ride sharing industry has taken a beating over the last couple years due primarily to the pandemic.  But is there a rebound is sight?  The pandemic may finally be slowing to a crawl.  Lyft (LYFT), one of the two ride sharing giants, has seen its stock price trend down since last summer.  However, a large covered call traded last week which is a fairly bullish strategy on the stock.  The trader is not only giving the stock room to run higher through March, but is also collecting $1.4 million in call premiums.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.