Is LYFT ready for a rebound?

The ride sharing industry has taken a beating over the last couple years due primarily to the pandemic. But is there a rebound is sight? The pandemic may finally be slowing to a crawl. Lyft (LYFT), one of the two ride sharing giants, has seen its stock price trend down since last summer. However, a large covered call traded last week which is a fairly bullish strategy on the stock. The trader is not only giving the stock room to run higher through March, but is also collecting $1.4 million in call premiums.