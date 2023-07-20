Insider Buying is Dead – Except Here

Markets are clearly overvalued at current levels. We are trading at multiples of earnings that have not been seen in over a decade.

It did not end well on previous occasions, and it won’t end well this time.

Corporate insiders are clearly not impressed by current market conditions either. We are seeing very little insider buying while sellers have remained very active.

Many of the market’s favorites are seeing aggressive and continuous selling of shares by the people running the show.

That tells you everything you need to know.

So when I see insiders and a proven activist investor buying shares of a smaller company, I get real interested.

Let’s take a look at an opportunity with the potential for massive long-term total returns…