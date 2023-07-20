Insider Buying is Dead – Except Here

Insider Buying, Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Markets are clearly overvalued at current levels. We are trading at multiples of earnings that have not been seen in over a decade.

It did not end well on previous occasions, and it won’t end well this time.

Corporate insiders are clearly not impressed by current market conditions either. We are seeing very little insider buying while sellers have remained very active.

Many of the market’s favorites are seeing aggressive and continuous selling of shares by the people running the show.

That tells you everything you need to know.

So when I see insiders and a proven activist investor buying shares of a smaller company, I get real interested.

Let’s take a look at an opportunity with the potential for massive long-term total returns…

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
