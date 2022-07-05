How Squeeze Extra Cash From Your Bond Funds With Options

With interest rates moving higher, so are bond yields. However, bond funds still aren’t that exciting from a yield perspective. For instance, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) has a dividend yield of only 1.5%. One way to boost the cash flow from popular bond funds like IEF is to sell calls against the shares.

If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.

This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.

In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.

Click here for your copy.