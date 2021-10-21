How Does the Bitcoin ETF Affect You?

With the launch of the first ever Bitcoin ETF…

The SEC has legitimized cryptocurrencies.

Although the ETF doesn’t buy Bitcoin directly, but rather, the futures of Bitcoin…

It still will cause disruptions in the market.

In this weekly briefing, I’m going to break down what I see could happen in the broad markets and cryptocurrencies due to this launch.

Even if you don’t invest in cryptocurrencies right now, let me share with you some important thoughts and how this can affect your investments.

Click here to view an ex-JP Morgan banker’s take on what Bitcoin’s ETF will do to your investments.