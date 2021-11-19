Here’s Why the Roblox Stock Price Is Up 60% In Just the Last Week

Investors may want to pay close attention to the metaverse.

As Meta Platforms’ (FB) Mark Zuckerberg defines it, according to CNBC, the metaverse is “a sci-fi concept whereby humans put on some sort of headset or smart glasses that allow them to live, work, and play in a virtual world.”

Granted, the metaverse isn’t “alive” just yet, but companies are racing to bring it to life, including Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

Even analysts believe the metaverse story has blockbuster potential. In fact, according to analysts at Emergen Research, the market could be worth $828.95 billion by 2028. Similarly, Bloomberg Intelligence says the metaverse market could be worth $800 billion by 2024. And Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says it could have multi-trillion-dollar potential.

If successful, we could be looking at an incredible long-term opportunity.

“The Metaverse is real— but is emerging,” Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities, told Bloomberg. “Some of most likely beneficiaries of metaverse gaming should be the platform companies and those with scale,” he added, citing the likes of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Microsoft Corp.

Investors can of course look at Meta Platforms, which is investing $50 billion in metaverse development.

There’s also Roblox Corp. (RBLX). Currently, Roblox has the closest thing to a metaverse, with what the company describes as its “mission of building a human co-experience platform that enables billions of users to come together to play, learn, communicate, explore and expand their friendships.”

Even better, Roblox Corp. is quickly growing. In its most recent report, the company said revenue increased 102% over Q3 2020 to $509.3 million; bookings increased 28% over Q3 2020 to $637.8 million; and average daily active users (DAUs) were 47.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 31%.

If companies can truly get the metaverse off the ground, we could be looking at an incredible long-term growth story—with many beneficiaries.