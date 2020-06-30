Trade of the Week: Facebook

The market is experiencing a resurgence of volatility, adding to the already very active options market. Last week, the bears finally caught up to Facebook (FB). The social media platform’s share price dropped 8% in one day, with options trading over 1 million contracts.

The selloff came courtesy of Verizon (VZ), which decided to pull ads from the popular platform due to concerns over hate speech. The options action was mixed, with a heavy amount of both calls and puts trading, including what looked to be a large collar trade.