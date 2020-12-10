BNTX Stock Price Up After FDA Finds Covid-19 Vaccine Effective

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) saw a good deal of momentum after announcing a cannabinoid research collaboration with GW Pharma to explore using the Accordion Pill.

“We are very excited to collaborate with GW,” said Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma, as quoted in a company press release. “Through partnerships such as this, we continue to evaluate the utility of our Accordion Pill (AP) platform in the development of innovative therapeutics.”

Curis Inc. (CRIS) was up more than 354% earlier this week on encouraging Phase 1 data on its leukemia treatment. “The positive preliminary data from the phase one trial included marrow blast reductions observed in all evaluable patients, as well as two patients experiencing a marrow complete response,” as reported by Business Insider.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) is nearing $100 a share after announcing positive interim data from its Phase 1 study of FT516 in combination with rituximab for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.

“We are highly encouraged by these Phase 1 data, which clearly demonstrate that off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived NK cells can drive complete responses for cancer patients and that our proprietary hnCD16 Fc receptor can effectively synergize with and enhance the mechanism of action of tumor-targeted antibodies,” said Scott Wolchko, President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics, as quoted in the company’s press release.

BioNTech (BNTX) continues to push higher after the U.S. FDA said its vaccine was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for emergency use approval.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, “the FDA noted that the two-dose vaccine provided benefits even after just the first injection—cutting the risk of getting Covid-19 by about half. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective after the second dose, three weeks later. FDA scientists also found that the vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of confirmed severe disease after the first dose, an important finding as some health experts were concerned Covid-19 vaccines would protect against only mild to moderate disease.”

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) was higher on a volume spike to 24.4 million shares, as compared to daily average volume of 10.1 million shares. All on rumors that Cisco may be interested in acquiring the company.

