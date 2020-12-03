BNTX, PFE Stock Price Pushing Higher On Getting Vaccine Clearance From the United Kingdom

BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) are pushing higher after the U.K. clear their vaccine for first shots next week ahead of the U.S.

According to a press release from Pfizer:

“The Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. has granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2), against COVID-19.

This constitutes the first Emergency Use Authorization following a worldwide Phase 3 trial of a vaccine to help fight the pandemic. Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipating further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and weeks and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorizations or approvals.

The distribution of the vaccine in the U.K. will be prioritized according to the populations identified in guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).”

Related: PFE, BNTX, MRNA Stock Price Up on 95% Effective Vaccine

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) was up more than 13% earlier this week after announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Sephora to create a new beauty business in stores.

As noted by Motley Fool, “Sephora is an excellent strategic partner for Kohl’s. First, it is one of the best-known beauty retailers in the U.S., so it gives Kohl’s credibility with consumers. Second, Sephora has relationships with a broad range of brands in makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care. The partnership will thus give Kohl’s access to key brands. Third, Sephora has a big customer base, with 25 million members of its Beauty Insider rewards program, including lots of younger consumers.”

Free Download: The Monthly $500 Payday [ad]

Shares of Blackberry Ltd. (BB) were sent higher on news it’s partnering with Amazon Web Services to jointly develop and market its vehicle data integration and monitoring platform, IVY.

According to John Chen, executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry, “In the past five years we’ve gone from BlackBerry QNX technology helping to power 60 million cars to today’s announcement of more than 175 million – a nearly threefold increase and a testament to the fact that today’s leading automakers and their tier one suppliers continue to put their trust in BlackBerry and our ability to provide them with safe and secure software upon which the next generation of vehicles is being built.”

Home healthcare equipment company, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) was up 19% this week after agreeing to acquire AeroCare Holdings for $2 billion. AdaptHealth also raised its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance range to $2.05 billion to $2.2 billion from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

At time of this writing, Ian Cooper does not hold a position in any of the stocks mentioned.