PFE, BNTX, MRNA Stock Price Up on 95% Effective Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) just said their vaccine is 95% effective against the virus.

That’s up from the 90% results issued on Nov. 9, and follows news from Moderna (MRNA) that its vaccine showed 95% effectiveness, too.

“The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic. We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, as quoted in its recent press release. “With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world.”

Nio Inc. (NIO) is accelerating on news its adjusted loss came in at 12 cents, as compared to expectations for 18 cents. Revenue of $666.6 million beat $663.29 million. And gross margins came in at 12.9% a compared to expectations for 11.25%. Better, with Q4 2020 guidance, the company expects to deliver between 16,500 and 17,000 vehicles.

“We’re very happy with both the delivery results as well as our financial revenue growth, but more importantly this quarter we also achieved our first ever positive gross margin for the company so I think all very exciting,“ Xpeng Vice Chairman and President Brian Gu said, as quoted by Yahoo Finance.

Tesla (TSLA) was up as much as $38 this week on news it’s joining the S&P 500 on December 21. “This is another major feather in the cap for Tesla bulls joining the S&P 500,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, as quoted by CNBC. “It speaks to the sustained profit trajectory that Tesla is now finally getting into this elusive club after much noise on the Street.”

Boeing (BA) is flying higher after the FAA cleared its 737 Max to fly again after nearly two years of being grounded. “The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation authorities around the world,” the FAA said, as quoted by CNBC. “Those regulators have indicated that Boeing’s design changes, together with the changes to crew procedures and training enhancements, will give them the confidence to validate the aircraft as safe to fly in their respective countries and regions.”

Target (TGT) was up more than $3.80 this week on news its crushed earnings estimates. Revenue of $22.63 billion was well above $18.67 billion year over year. Net income came in at $1.01 billion, or $2.01 a share from $714 million, or $1.39 a share year over year. Same-store sales were up 20.7% with digital sales up 155%.

At time of this writing, Ian Cooper does not hold a position in any of the stocks mentioned.