One of the most heavily traded ETFs in the world is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100. The ETF also has massive options trading action, with an average of nearly 2 million options contracts trading per day. It’s been a rough start to the year for QQQ, but options activity suggests it may turn around later in the year. Some very large block options trades paint a more bullish picture for the tech-heavy index over the next several months.