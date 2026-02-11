A Better Dividend Strategy for Buying the Dip With Confidence

One hazard of my work is that I spend too much time watching or listening (thanks, SiriusXM) to financial news networks. The bulk of the discussion revolves around what could go wrong with either an investment theme or specific stocks.

My newsletter subscribers stay busy sending me the warnings about the next financial meltdown they’ve already read about in their news feeds. During one of our live webinars, a subscriber called it Fear Porn.

On the internet, the goal of most published content is to get clicks and reads.

In a recent article titled Fit to Print, Doomberg made this comment:

“While it would be easy to dismiss this as a problem confined to edge cases on TikTok or Instagram, an embodiment of the same issue is ever-present in contemporary legacy media, where even “straight news” reporting can generate wildly different tellings of the same event. Lies of emphasis and omission are common, making even literally true statements functionally deceptive.”

If you are interested in truly great analysis, Doomberg is worth every penny of the subscription price.

From my perspective, a new, upcoming crisis is announced almost every day. And I know that actual financial crises are rare.

I regularly tell subscribers that the market has recovered from every previous downturn and gone on to new record highs.

You should have an investment strategy that lets you take advantage of market or sector downturns to “buy low.” It’s hard to do so when there is so much fear porn in the media, but doing so will make you wealthy over time.

My newsletter services focus on dividend-paying stocks and ETFs. Earning a steady stream of dividends from high-yield investments gives you ready cash to put to work to buy the dips.

If you are looking to buy the dip in AI stocks, check out the REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI). This option strategy ETF has a current distribution yield of 34%. That’s a nice paycheck while you wait for the next recovery.