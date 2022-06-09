A 21% Potential Energy Play Winner

Trading Strategies
by Serge Berger

We’re in a broad bear market. There’s no getting around it. 

My indicators project we could see a relief rally but… for the most part… we’re in a down market. 

However, energy has bucked the trend and is doing very well right now. 

Some of the plays, like BPT, have already shot up 30%+…

But I see an energy play that has consolidated and I project it could see 21% gains in the coming months. 

This isn’t a guarantee or a promise. 

This is strictly based on what I’m seeing on the charts and the broader market. 

I release these opportunities each week for free. 

Here’s what I’m seeing. (no sales pitch). 

