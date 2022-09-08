Will the S&P 500 hit new lows this month?

Coming off the strong market rally starting in June through early August…

Many ‘traders’ hoped this was the end of the bear market.

After all, many stocks like Nvidia, are down 55% YTD.

“Isn’t that enough red for a bear market?”, they’d ask.

Well, I’m going to unpack my thoughts on where the S&P 500 could go from here.

I’ve called the last 2 months a “bear market rally” but most have disagreed.

I’ve been proven right as markets head south again.

But does that mean the worst is yet to come?

In my weekly free video, I’ll show you what could happen to the indexes over the next few months.

Will we keep going lower in September? Here’s what I think.