Why You Should Look at OTC Traded Bank Stocks, with Laura Hamilton | OTC Markets Group

Today I am talking with Laura Hamilton | OTC Markets Group.

Laura is a Vice President at OTC Markets Group, where she focuses on new business development for community banks across the US. In this role, Laura manages the OTCQX Banks market, where she advises both private and public community banks on trading and liquidity in the U.S. equity markets. Since 2017, Laura has helped over 150+ community banks trade on OTCQX, including many that went public on the market. Prior to joining OTC Markets, Laura specialized in corporate development and worked in Corporate Finance at JP Morgan Chase.

We will talk about the reasons banks list of OTCQX and the advantages this listing has for both investors and the banks themselves of being part of the OTCQX Market.