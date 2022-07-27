Where’s TWTR Headed Now That Musk Has Pulled His Offer?

Elon Musk pulling his offer for Twitter (TWTR) has been big news in the equities world. TWTR is now suing Musk for breach of contract (with the case set for October). Options traders may believe TWTR still has some upside though over the next year. A large options block trade executed last week suggests the stock could move as much as 25% higher by next June (but no higher).

