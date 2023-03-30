Where Stocks Will Go in April (According to Historical Data)

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

Everyone’s heard about the “Santa Claus” rally in December. 

But, every month of the year, typically has patterns to how the market moves. 

Normally, the summer is pretty average as many Wall Street desks are empty due to vacation. 

What about April? 

April is one of the most interesting to study. 

Because normally, April is one of the strongest of the years. Who knew, right? 

What about during a bear market… is April still one of the strongest markets? 

In today’s free, 3-minute video tip, I’ll share with you if we could see a strong rally in April. 

Author: Serge Berger