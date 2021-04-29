Where I see a 5% pullback in May

I’m on the road this week working remote, however, I still wanted to share this important update of what I’m seeing.

May usually begins choppiness in many markets…

And there’s one particular area of the market I see a potential 5% pullback.

That’s not to sound warning bells…but more to alert you of a potential opportunity to buy in the future.

Plus, I’ll share the #1 trade to make to hedge your portfolio as May 2021 begins.