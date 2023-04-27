What’s The Story With Real Estate?

by Jay Soloff
Options block trades can be interesting tools to gauge market expectations, even if you don’t know exactly what the purpose of the trade is. For instance, a big put spread traded last week in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR). The trade occurred on the same day that lower housing prices were reported across the US. Conceivably, this trade could be a hedge against owning real estate assets, or it could be speculation the real estate market has further to drop. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
