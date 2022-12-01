What’s Next For Activision-Blizzard?

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Video game giant Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) has agreed to be purchased by Microsoft (MSFT) for $95 per share. However, the government may thwart the proposed deal due to antitrust concerns. That’s why the stock is trading in the low $70s instead of near the buyout price. One trader appears to have decided that the ATVI share price doesn’t have much more downside through the first week of December.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.