What to Look Out for As More Option ETFs Keep Coming

Over the last couple of years, ETF sponsors have flooded the market with new funds that use options strategies to enhance income or protect principal values. These funds use very advanced options strategies to achieve their goals, so by definition, they are not easy to understand or evaluate.

Our Investors Alley team has assembled a database of almost 60 options strategy ETFs. Now, a fund sponsor has put out a prospectus with another 18 ETFs that use options.

Let’s take a look…

ThemesETFs has published a preliminary prospectus listing these new ETFs:

Themes AAPL Options Income ETF

Themes Russell 2000 Dual Options Income ETF

Themes Russell 2000 Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

Themes Russell 2000 Ultra Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

Themes S&P 500 Dual Options Income ETF

Themes S&P 500 Dynamic Covered Call ETF

Themes S&P 500 Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

Themes S&P 500 Ultra Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

Themes TSLA Options Income ETF

Themes VIX Options Income ETF

Themes AMZN Options Income ETF

Themes COIN Options Income ETF

Themes GOOGL Options Income ETF

Themes MSFT Options Income ETF

Themes NVDA Options Income ETF

Themes Nasdaq 100 Dual Options Income ETF

Themes Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

Themes Nasdaq 100 Ultra Enhanced Dual Options Spread Income ETF

It appears that these funds will start to trade in April. Ticker symbols and fees are not yet available.

The single-stock ETFs appear to be a plan to jump on the bandwagon started by the YieldMax ETFs. It will be interesting to do side-by-side comparisons. The other new funds employ a range of options strategies. It will take some deep-dive research to get a handle on what they are trying to accomplish. After that, we will need to see how the funds perform in the wild.

Our team continues to work on a service that will provide a detailed and understandable analysis of the many ETFs now using options strategies to enhance returns. I already know that some will indeed enhance returns, while others will leave much to be desired.

Stay tuned for more on these option ETFs.