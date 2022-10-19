What Is The Options Market Saying About the Albertsons/Kroger Deal?

A big deal in the grocery store space was announced last week with the potential acquisition of Albertsons (ACI) by Kroger (KR). The merger would create a grocery chain with roughly 12% control of the US market. It’s difficult to say if the deal will make it through antitrust scrutiny. Interestingly, short-term block options trades in ACI are making mostly bullish bets but with clear disagreement on the upside potential of in the near future.
