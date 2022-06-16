Weekly Market Update: Sell This Popular Drink Stock

I expect more downside in stocks in the coming weeks.

One stock, in particular, is a popular choice for many… not only for the drinks they serve… but also for being a stable dividend growth stock.

Well, right now, I can see it dropping another 17%.

You may have it in your portfolio right now. I’m not going to recommend anything to you.

But I can show you the charts and why this stock could keep going down.

If you want a trade for it, buying a put option could be a low-risk play on it.