Weekly Market Update: Sell This Popular Drink Stock

I expect more downside in stocks in the coming weeks.
One stock, in particular, is a popular choice for many… not only for the drinks they serve… but also for being a stable dividend growth stock.
Well, right now, I can see it dropping another 17%.
You may have it in your portfolio right now. I’m not going to recommend anything to you.
But I can show you the charts and why this stock could keep going down.
If you want a trade for it, buying a put option could be a low-risk play on it.
