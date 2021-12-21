Using Options To Boost Your Returns From Small Caps

Covered Calls, ETFs, Options
by Jay Soloff

Covered calls can be an excellent way to improve returns while holding ETFs or other index products. For instance, a trader recently place a large covered call trade in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).  The trader purchased one million shares of IWM while simultaneously selling 10,000 calls that expire in two weeks. This strategy allows the position to make money on stock appreciation up to a certain point, while also generating cash from selling the calls. The premium collected works out to an annualized return of 12% for this trade.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.