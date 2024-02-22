Two Top Money Managers Wall Street Won’t Tell You About

13f filings got a lot of press last week at the deadline. As usual, all the focus was on what the well-known investors were doing in the quarter.

The problem is that following these billionaires is probably not going to help you make money.

There are way too many eyeballs viewing and acting on the same report for you to gain any type of edge.

Knowing who the successful managers are who consistently earn high returns well off the radar screen of Wall Street and the media can help you earn much higher returns on your cash.

This week I will discuss two who have been a source of profitable ideas for a very long time..