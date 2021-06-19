Trade of the Week: XLF

Think about all the loose “extra cash” lying around your house right now.

Those few bucks in a savings jar on the top shelf of the closet…

That annoying change weighing down your wallet…

Maybe you’ve actually stashed some $20’s under your mattress…

Wherever the money is -- and we all have some sitting somewhere -- you’re about to discover how to turn this little extra cash… maybe it’s $100… maybe even $500 into potentially hundreds, even thousands of dollars in as little as 23 days.

Click here.