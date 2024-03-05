Trade of the Week: WW

by Jay Soloff
One trade we decided not to make in my 48-Hour Income service was in WW International (WW).

First off, in 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

With WW trading around $4, it seemed like getting 20 cents for selling the 3 puts (right before earnings) could be attractive (it’s over a 6.5% return in two days).

However, low priced stocks can be sneaky in terms of how volatile they can get, and we decided it was not worth the risk.

As it turns out, the stock had dropped to under $3 right after earnings, so it appears we made the right decision to avoid the trade.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
