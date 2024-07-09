Trade of the Week: WBA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on drug store giant, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

Put premiums were elevated in WBA due to upcoming earnings. The stock missed earnings, and despite generally being a low volatility stock, it dropped more in a one-day period than it has in over 40 years.

While we took a loss on this trade, it was a good lesson in why risk controls are important in any trading strategy.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
