Trade of the Week: WBA

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on drug store giant, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
Put premiums were elevated in WBA due to upcoming earnings. The stock missed earnings, and despite generally being a low volatility stock, it dropped more in a one-day period than it has in over 40 years.
While we took a loss on this trade, it was a good lesson in why risk controls are important in any trading strategy.
