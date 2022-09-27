Trade of the Week: Volatility

Volatility is back to high levels after the Fed sounded increasingly hawkish after last week’s FOMC meeting. At least one volatility ETF, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), saw an unusual increase in options volume during the period. However, it seems there was a fair amount of put buying, suggesting traders believe volatility may have peaked for the short-term and could be headed back down.

Last year we enjoyed a 95% success rate with this strategy, and MarketWatch called it a “... low-risk way to boost your retirement income…."

It’s a new way to accelerate your retirement income with just ONE repeatable weekly trade!

This retirement plan can generate up to $5,900 per month...

But even if you can’t collect that full amount…

What would an extra $500, $1,500, or $3,000/mo do for your retirement?

To discover how to get access to The One Trade Retirement Plan before the next income-generating trade goes live, simply click the link below:

Click here now for the full details.