Trade of the Week: VFS

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

In my 48 Hour Income service, the trade we considered, but ultimately did not place, was in Vinfast (VFS) options.

For 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

VFS is an EV company out of Vietnam and the stock has been extremely volatile.

Although put premiums were attractive (to sell) in VFS options, we determined the stock was just too risky at that time to sell puts on.

Sometimes the best trade is the one you don’t make. 

How to Make $14,592 per Year Trading Just Once per Week

If you want more stock income, but don’t want a second job analyzing charts or waiting months for a dividend, this 48-hour strategy is for you. It can generate up to $14,592 per year, takes just a few minutes each week, and is as easy as buying a dividend stock. Click here to see how this 48-hour strategy works now.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research