Trade of the Week: VFS

In my 48 Hour Income service, the trade we considered, but ultimately did not place, was in Vinfast (VFS) options.

For 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

VFS is an EV company out of Vietnam and the stock has been extremely volatile.

Although put premiums were attractive (to sell) in VFS options, we determined the stock was just too risky at that time to sell puts on.

Sometimes the best trade is the one you don’t make.