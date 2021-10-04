Trade of the Week: UNG

There’s been a lot of unusual action in United States Natural Gas (UNG) recently.

The natural gas ETF was down 6.5% one day last week, but has gained over 100% for the year due to global supply shortages.

On the big down day, 58% of the 46,000 options traded were calls, which suggests some traders are looking for a bounce back.

One interesting trade from the day was a block of covered calls, where the trader purchased the stock while simultaneously selling out-of-the-money calls that expire in February of 2022.

