Trade of the Week: TWTR

Market volatility is back and it has resulted in quite a bit of options action. One options chain that has been very active lately is Twitter (TWTR). The popular microblogging site has seen its stock drop substantially since the latest earnings release. Just this week, current CEO Jack Dorsey announced he is stepping down to bring in new leadership. This could be bullish for the stock as the company has struggled to monetize its product. At least one strategist is using the opportunity to buy January covered calls.

