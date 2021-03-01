Trade of the Week: TWTR

On a day when the S&P 500 dropped 2.5%, Twitter (TWTR) climbed 4% with heavy options volume. The company announced a program for “super users” to charge for their content. While many were skeptical of this plan, investors appeared to give it a thumbs up. One huge options trade that hit the tape on the day of the news is betting on a big move higher in TWTR by May expiration. This 85-110 bullish call spread traded in a block of 10,000 for a total premium cost of $4.7 million.

