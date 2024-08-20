Trade of the Week: TSLA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing an options analysis of Tesla (TSLA). The stock has struggled ever since topping out in mid July.

However, volatility remains elevated for now, which keeps options prices higher than normal. This can make selling options more attractive from a return perspective.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax called TSLY that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
