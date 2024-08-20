Trade of the Week: TSLA

This week, we are doing an options analysis of Tesla (TSLA). The stock has struggled ever since topping out in mid July.

However, volatility remains elevated for now, which keeps options prices higher than normal. This can make selling options more attractive from a return perspective.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax called TSLY that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

