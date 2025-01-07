Trade of the Week: TSLA

by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing a covered call and covered put analysis on Tesla (TSLA).

The stock price has been both sharply up and sharply down over the past few weeks.

At the same time, volatility has been near the top of its 52-week range, which suggests there could be some downside risk. Once things settle down a bit, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered put or a covered call.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered call ETF and a covered put ETF from YieldMax, TSLY and CRSH, either of which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service. 




Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
