Trade of the Week: TSLA

This week, we are doing a covered call and covered put analysis on Tesla (TSLA).

The stock price has been both sharply up and sharply down over the past few weeks.

At the same time, volatility has been near the top of its 52-week range, which suggests there could be some downside risk. Once things settle down a bit, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered put or a covered call.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered call ETF and a covered put ETF from YieldMax, TSLY and CRSH, either of which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.









