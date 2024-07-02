Trade of the Week: SWBI

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on gun producer, B Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

Put premiums were elevated in SWBI due to upcoming earnings.

Despite positive results, the stock dropped after earnings and fell a bit below our strike.

Some closed for a small loss on Friday, while others held until Monday to take assignment on the stock (and sell for a small gain).