Trade of the Week: SPCE

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has been a popular stock this past year, but it got a huge boost this past week. SPCE jumped 20% on news that ARK Invest will be creating a new space ETF. ARK ETFs are quite heavily traded, so being added to any of the ETFs is generally a boon for the companies selected.
SPCE is focused on commercial space flight and research and is certainly a speculative company to invest in. However, plenty of traders have loaded up on SPCE calls – which tends to be a bullish signal – especially after the ARK news.
