Trade of the Week: SNAP

Snap (SNAP) is a popular social media company that has struggled in recent months. The company recently announced it would be cutting 20% of its workforce, which sent the share price up about 9% at the time. A strategist used the opportunity to place what looks like a long-term covered call. It was a 5,000-lot trade, with options not expiring until June 2023.

If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.

This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.

In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.

Click here for your copy.