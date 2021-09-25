Trade of the Week: SNAP

We saw some unusually heavy option volume in Snap (SNAP) last week, with nearly 2x the average amount trading on a big up day in the stock. SNAP is the owner of Snapchat, a very popular social media platform. Some negative news on Facebook sent that social media stock down, and SNAP may have been the beneficiary of some of those exiting. A massive 20,000 in-the-money call trade in SNAP could be a sign that a large player is very bullish on the stock. The January call purchase cost $28 million in premiums.

