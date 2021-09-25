Trade of the Week: SNAP

Options, Social Media, Videos
by Jay Soloff

We saw some unusually heavy option volume in Snap (SNAP) last week, with nearly 2x the average amount trading on a big up day in the stock. SNAP is the owner of Snapchat, a very popular social media platform. Some negative news on Facebook sent that social media stock down, and SNAP may have been the beneficiary of some of those exiting. A massive 20,000 in-the-money call trade in SNAP could be a sign that a large player is very bullish on the stock. The January call purchase cost $28 million in premiums.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.