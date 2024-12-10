Trade of the Week: SMCI

This week, we are doing yet another covered call analysis on Super Micro Computer (SMCI).
The stock has been very interesting since it plunged a few weeks ago based on accounting concerns, but has since regained much of the losses.
In the meantime, volatility remains at very elevated levels. If the rebound holds, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered call.
We are looking at SMCI because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SMCY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency could offer Americans the best chance to catch up on their retirement – but most people will get it wrong and waste the opportunity of a lifetime.
Join Amber on December 10th discover:
- The surprising risks hiding in today's euphoric market – and how to turn them into powerful wealth-building opportunities.
- How Amber's ITV indicator helped her achieve an 87% win rate during the first year of Trump's presidency in 2017.
- Why this indicator could become your most powerful tool to double your account in just 12 months.
- Why she's certain that stocks will outperform options, cryptos, or alternatives in next year's market.