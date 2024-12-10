Trade of the Week: SMCI

by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing yet another covered call analysis on Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

The stock has been very interesting since it plunged a few weeks ago based on accounting concerns, but has since regained much of the losses.

In the meantime, volatility remains at very elevated levels. If the rebound holds, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered call.

We are looking at SMCI because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SMCY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service. 


