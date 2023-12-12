Trade of the Week: RILY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on financial services company, B Riley Financial (RILY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

RILY had become volatile after earnings, and the put premiums remained elevated into last week.

The stock never came close to our strike price, so we were able to capture about 1.8% returns in around 2 days.