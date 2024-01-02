Trade of the Week: RILY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on financial services company, B Riley Financial (RILY).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
RILY has become volatile in recent weeks after announcing write-offs of bad debt.
As such, put premiums in RILY options have become (and remained) elevated.
The stock never came close to our strike price, so we were able to capture about 2% returns in around 2 days.
