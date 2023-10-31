Trade of the Week: REPL

In my 48 Hour Income service, a trade we considered, but ultimately did not place, was in Replimune (REPL) options.

For 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

REPL is a biotech company working on cancer treatment.

Although put premiums were very attractive (to sell) in REPL options, we determined that the risk of clinical study data being released before options expiration was too high to justify making the trade.