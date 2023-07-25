Trade of the Week: Regional Banks

Regional banking stocks saw their prices take a major haircut earlier this year during the banking crisis (perpetuated by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank). SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) saw its stock price drop from about $60 per share to under $40. However, just last week, a large block trade in KRE options suggests that there could be significant upside in regional banking stocks by the end of the summer.

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.