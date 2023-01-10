Trade of the Week: PTON

Although Peloton (PTON) has struggled since the pandemic, the embattled exercise company may have some bullish prospects in the coming months. A massive diagonal call spread traded last week in PTON options, which looks to be moderately bullish on the stock for 2023-2024 (and possibly into 2025). A diagonal spread is a combination of a vertical spread (different strikes) and horizontal spread (different months), and can be used for both directional and volatility trading strategies.

If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…

You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.

I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…

And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.

But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.

Click here to learn how to collect up to $5,900/month.