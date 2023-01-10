Trade of the Week: PTON

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

Although Peloton (PTON) has struggled since the pandemic, the embattled exercise company may have some bullish prospects in the coming months. A massive diagonal call spread traded last week in PTON options, which looks to be moderately bullish on the stock for 2023-2024 (and possibly into 2025). A diagonal spread is a combination of a vertical spread (different strikes) and horizontal spread (different months), and can be used for both directional and volatility trading strategies. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.