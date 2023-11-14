Trade of the Week: PLTR

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on software company, Palantir (PLTR).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

PLTR had earnings coming up the next morning and its put option premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock climbed significantly higher than our strike price after earnings, so we are able to capture about 2.5% returns in around 2 days.