Trade of the Week: PLCE

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on children’s clothing retailer, Children’s Place (PLCE). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

PLCE put premiums were elevated at the time due to concerns over upcoming earnings. The share price dropped below our strike price on Friday expiration, so we closed for a small loss.

While we took a loss, it was very manageable, which is one of the features of this service that allows it to remain successful.

