Trade of the Week… None?

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sat on our hands. First off, 48-Hour Income is a cash secured put selling service where the goal is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week.

We generally make one trade a week with the occasional two-trade week. However, last week we made no trades.

Why?

Because there wasn’t a trade worth making. Sometimes the best trade is making no trade, especially if the market is not providing any edge.