Trade of the Week… None?

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sat on our hands. First off, 48-Hour Income is a cash secured put selling service where the goal is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week.

We generally make one trade a week with the occasional two-trade week. However, last week we made no trades.

Why?

Because there wasn’t a trade worth making. Sometimes the best trade is making no trade, especially if the market is not providing any edge. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
