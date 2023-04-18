Trade of the Week: Metals & Mining

ETFs can often make for effective covered call trades because the price tends to be more stable than single stocks. In the case of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), the stock has been range bound for much of the last six months. From a block trade we saw last week, a trader is likely utilizing the relative consistency of the price action to increase cash flow while holding XME shares. This trader executed a 5,000 lot of covered calls that expire in just over a month.

AI has completely transformed the way we as a society live, work, travel, communicate, and learn. And now, it can transform the way you invest, too.

With this new AI investing assistant, you can simply ask “What are the next tech trends to invest in?” or “Which funds pay the highest dividends?” - and immediately get the right response you need to understand and develop your portfolio.

Today, you can get access to this finance AI for $0 over the next 30 days. Click here to get started.