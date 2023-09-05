Trade of the Week: JWN

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a put on high-end retailer Nordstrom (JWN). In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. JWN was about to announce earnings and the stock had already sold off quite a bit, so the puts appeared to be expensive. We chose a strike that gave us a decent amount of downside cushion. Although it ended up being a nailbiter, we made a little under 2% in around 2 days.

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

