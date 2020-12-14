Trade of the Week: IWM

Small cap stocks have been on a tear over the last month, with iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) up nearly 11% in that span. IWM is a heavily traded index ETF that tracks small cap stocks, which sometimes represents the value trade. At least one big trader is using covered calls to express a very bullish position on IWM through January expiration.
The trader sold 10,000 January 210 calls while buying 1 million shares of IWM trading right around $190. This trade provides a small amount of income to go along with the December dividend, while still allowing for $20 of stock appreciation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: “How to Turn Every Month Into a $500 Payday with Options”
As soon as you get your free copy you can use it to trade options and earn $500/month.
Don’t waste any more time... if you want to trade options for more income, everything you need is right here.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...